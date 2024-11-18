Luke Bryan + Lainey Wilson on their rise to being CMA Awards hosts: 'It's an amazing hill to climb'

Just like most country artists, Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson started watching the CMA Awards back in their hometowns before pursuing a singing career and, eventually, getting nominated and winning trophies.



So to them, being invited to host Country Music's Biggest Night is kind of a surreal moment.



"The first time I got asked to host CMA Awards, I go back to being a kid watching. And then you're sitting on the front row as an artist in the awards, and hopefully winning and winning," Luke recounts to the press.



"To be out there onstage kind of being the master of ceremonies, it's an amazing hill to climb," he adds, before congratulating Lainey, who was also with him for the interview.



"It's a big deal," Lainey says. "I mean, a few years ago when I got to get up there and just present an award with Deana Carter, I thought, 'This moment right here, like, I will never forget this.' Just being able to stand up there on that stage and do that."



"So it's amazing what can happen in a few years," Lainey adds.



The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke, Lainey and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.



