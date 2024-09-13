Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean + Shenandoah team on "Sunday in the South"

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean have teamed with Shenandoah for a collab version of their hit "Sunday in the South."



"Recording one of the staples in our set list with a couple of country boys like Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan couldn't have been a better fit," Shenandoah's lead singer, Marty Raybon, shares in a press statement. "We are honored that they would be part of such a meaningful song to us. They sure did carry the mail!"



"Excited for y'all to hear this one with @Shenandoahband and @lukebryan," Jason added in a post on social platform X.



This isn't the first time Shenandoah has reworked a hit with today's superstars. In 2023, the iconic country band enlisted Luke Combs for a duet rendition of "Two Dozen Roses."

