Luke Bryan to host new Hulu docuseries, 'It's All Country'

ABC/Eric McCandless

By Jeremy Chua

A new docuseries, It's All Country, is coming to Hulu.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning serve as executive producers, with Luke doubling as host for the six-episode series.

While a premiere date has yet to be announced, a press release shares that It's All Country will explore the timeless country songs and singers that have transformed country music's landscape forever.

The series will also celebrate the genre's growing stateside and global appeal while highlighting defining artists and performances.

Coming up, Luke and Peyton will join forces as hosts for the 57th annual CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

