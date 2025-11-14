Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Kenny Chesney & more lead ABC's CMA Awards previews

The countdown is on to the 59th CMA Awards, which air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. But there's also a full slate of programming to get you ready for Country Music's Biggest Night.

The 30-minute On the Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA Awards premieres on local stations on Saturday and Sunday, featuring Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Tucker Wetmore, LeAnn Rimes, Little Big Town and CMA host Lainey Wilson. Check your local listings to see when it airs in your area.

On Monday, Eric Church stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live!; new artist nominee Stephen Wilson Jr. is booked on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Luke Bryan hosts a special edition of 20/20, titled Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards. Kenny revisits his early days on Nashville's Lower Broadway, while Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay and Russell Dickerson come together to celebrate the Opry's 100th birthday.

The show also previews CMA's musical event category, with Blake Shelton and Post Malone, Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson, Ella Langley and Riley Green, as well as appearances by Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban. Tune in at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday to watch.

On Wednesday, Lainey leads a behind-the-scenes preview on Good Morning America, before the first awards are handed out. The musical event and music video winners will be revealed on GMA.

On the Red Carpet Live at the CMA Awards starts Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET and takes you right up to the show. You can stream it live on Hulu or OnTheRedCarpet.com.

