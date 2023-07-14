Luke Bryan couldn't "get away from the catchiness" of "But I Got A Beer In My Hand," so he recorded it

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

If you've heard Luke Bryan's "But I Got A Beer In My Hand," you can probably agree with him that it's got a big ole feel-good, catchy tune.

"I think it's just fun, getting-over-a-girl song. And I think the 'but I got a beer,' I mean, is really, really catchy. I've had the song on hold or had it for several months, and I just could never get away from the catchiness of the song," Luke tells ABC Audio right before stepping onstage at this year's CMA Fest.

In fact, Luke's performance of "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" is the first time he's played it in front of a large crowd.

"I played it at my fan club party on guitar, and I had to learn it kind of onstage. But this would be the first time in front of a big audience," Luke adds in excitement.

You can catch Luke's performance of "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" and more of your favorite stars on CMA Fest, airing Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

