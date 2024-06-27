Luke Bryan captures young love in "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" video

Luke Bryan has dropped the music video for his latest single, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."



The slice-of-life visualizer captures the essence of young love as it follows two high school sweethearts' romantic journey together.



It opens with them sharing a passionate kiss in a car with windows fogged up, before the reality of moving away for college sets in. While those years apart strain their relationship, true love prevails as they reconnect as adults in a long, warm embrace.



"She said, 'I don't know about you/ But I love you, miss you, mean it/ I still see you when I'm dreamin'/ I just wanna feel you hold me again/ And I've been countin' down the minutes/ I'll keep climbin' up these walls/ Your kiss, I want it, need it/ Love you, miss you, mean it, baby," Luke sings in the chorus.



"This song was special from the first time I heard it. I knew it would resonate," says Luke. "It's about young love and that whole process of trying to make relationships work through the on again and off again cycles. My wife and I went through that journey during college and I know a lot of people out there have too."



"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts.



To catch Luke on his ongoing Mind of a Country Boy Tour, head to lukebryan.com.

