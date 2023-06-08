Luke Bryan always enjoys being at CMA Fest

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Bryan may be a CMA Fest veteran by now, but his love for the festival hasn't wavered.

"I truly love [CMA Fest] for hundreds of reasons," shares Luke. "I always remember my first ones and starting out and doing River Stages and always dreaming of coming over here and performing at LP Field (now Nissan Stadium) and all of the stuff building the fan base early in the week."

"It's an amazing week for Nashville, and it's a great week for me," adds the "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" singer. "And then I get to be home and do all this stuff. It's always been a fun week for me. A lot of my family always comes in for this week."

Luke's set to perform at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, June 11. So if you're in Music City for CMA Fest, don't miss it.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!