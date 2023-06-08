Luke Bryan always enjoys being at CMA Fest

Luke Bryan may be a CMA Fest veteran by now, but his love for the festival hasn't wavered.

"I truly love [CMA Fest] for hundreds of reasons," shares Luke. "I always remember my first ones and starting out and doing River Stages and always dreaming of coming over here and performing at LP Field (now Nissan Stadium) and all of the stuff building the fan base early in the week."

"It's an amazing week for Nashville, and it's a great week for me," adds the "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" singer. "And then I get to be home and do all this stuff. It's always been a fun week for me. A lot of my family always comes in for this week."

Luke's set to perform at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, June 11. So if you're in Music City for CMA Fest, don't miss it.

