LOCASH will 'Bet the Farm' on their new album

Galaxy Label Group
By Stephen Hubbard

LOCASH is ready to Bet the Farm on their new music. That's the title of their fifth album, their first full-length effort since 2019.

It's also the title of the final track on the record, and perhaps a reflection of the fact this is the first one Chris Lucas and Preston Brust have put out on their own label.

It also features the duo's new single, "Hometown Home," which is currently at #2. It follows in the footsteps of previous hits like "I Love This Life," "One Big Country Song" and "I Know Somebody."

Here's the complete track listing for LOCASH's Bet the Farm, which drops April 18: 
"Hometown Home"
"Buzzin'"
"Things We Love"
"Get to Be That Guy"
"Bring Em Back"
"When I'm Older"
"Wrong Hearts"
"Isn't She Country"
"Shipwrecked"
"Right Life"
"Neon Girl"
"44 Strong"
"Still Got It"
"Bet the Farm"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!