LOCASH + Josh Turner head to D.C. for A Capitol Fourth

LOCASH and Josh Turner will represent country music in Washington, D.C., this July 4, performing on the annual A Capitol Fourth PBS special.

Alfonso Ribeiro will host the show, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

The Beach Boys, the Temptations, Lauren Daigle, Trombone Shorty, Yolanda Adams, Abi Carter and the National Symphony Orchestra will also perform on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.



Josh is set to sing "Unsung Hero," which memorializes his grandfather who served in World War II.

You can tune in to watch the 90-minute A Capitol Fourth starting at 8 p.m. ET July 4 on PBS.

