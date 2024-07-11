World’s second-largest Cruise docks at it’s new home in Port Canaveral

Utopia of the Seas Utopia of the Seas (Bernard.BIGER/Royal Caribbean)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The worlds biggest weekend has arrived in Central Florida.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas has officially docked at it’s new home in Port Canaveral.

The Utopia of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s sixth Oasis class ship and will offer 3-night weekend cruises beginning on July 19th, 2024.

Utopia of the Seas is the second-largest cruise ship in the world, right behind Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, which is currently the largest.

Utopia of the Seas has 18 total decks, carries over 22-hundred crew members, has more than 56-hundred staterooms, and allows 5,668 guests on board in double occupancy.

The ship has several dining venues, bars, and entertainment options. Other amenities on-board include an Aquatheater, carousel, casino, flowrider, jogging track, laser tag, mini golf, several pools, rock climbing walls, water slides and more.

The massive cruise ship weights over 236-thousand gross tons.

The godmother of Utopia of the Seas is Grammy-award winning artist, Meghan Trainor.

Utopia will be surpassed in size next year when the projected worlds biggest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, arrives at it’s new home of Port Canaveral in 2025. Icon of the Seas will move to the second-largest cruise ship, while Utopia will drop to third-largest.

