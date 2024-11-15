Winter Garden is bringing changes after their city council meeting Thursday

Winter Garden City Council votes to limit alcohol sales to midnight Winter Garden City Council votes to limit alcohol sales to midnight

The Winter Garden city council voted to halt the sale of alcohol after midnight.

The city says they’ve received dozens of complaints involving alcohol and they believe this was limit the problems that come in relation to alcohol consumption.





Starting January 1st establishments open past midnight will need a permit to sell alcohol. Certain extensions can apply for businesses who are approved. These extensions would allow businesses to continue selling alcohol until 2 a.m





If illegal activity related to drinking occurs, a violation must be traced back to the establishment who served the person who committed the crime. The ordinance also gives law enforcement power to issue warnings once they trace illegal activity back to an establishment.

This regulation has implemented a three strike and suspension policy to hold establishments accountable. The first violation would result in a warning, the second would require a city meeting to solve the issue, and a third strike would result in a suspension.

Suspensions are not permanent however the city may recommend relocation if an establishment is suspended twice in one year.





Winter Garden’s goal is to maintain a safe environment and prevent crime within the community.





