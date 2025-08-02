Weekend Weather: Heat wave ends, rain chances increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our heat wave comes to an end Friday, but higher rain chances and plenty of warmth are ahead for the weekend.

Showers and storms should fade away by mid-evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Expect morning lows in the upper 70s.

Higher rain and storm chances look likely for Saturday. The best chance for activity will be in the PM hours, with highs again in the mid-90s.

The PM rain and storm threat continues Sunday, but a washout is not expected. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 90s.

A more typical rainy season weather pattern looks likely for much of next week. Expect AM sunshine and PM storms, with seasonal highs in the low 90s.

