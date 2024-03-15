WalletHub ranks the best U.S. cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day Parade-Boston Spectators, many dressed in green, cheer while watching the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. The traditional parade was held Sunday in the neighborhood for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

Orlando, FL — Where do you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

WalletHub says more than 31 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry, which is more than six times the population of Ireland. WalletHub projects consumers will spend $7.2 billion on St. Patty’s day this year.

WalletHub released it’s report on 2024′s best U.S. cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The finance company compared over 200 U.S. cities using 15 different measures including Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, the lowest priced three star hotel, and even the weather forecast on March 17th.

No surprise here, Boston took the number 1 spot on their list.

WalletHub analyst, Cassandra Happe, said, “Boston is the best city for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s known for its iconic parade, which has been around since 1724. Around 13% of the city’s residents have Irish roots, and Boston has the fifth-most Irish pubs and sixth-most Irish restaurants per capita.”

The capital of Massachusetts was followed by Chicago, IL, Savannah, GA, Reno, NV, and Pittsburgh, PA, to round out the top five.

The highest city in Florida on the list is Tampa, who ranks ninth.

The City of Orlando sits at 31st on WalletHub’s list.

See other cities rankings below:

To read full report, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group