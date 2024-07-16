VOTE FHP: Florida Highway Patrol looks to repeat in ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking to take a page out of the Kansas City Chiefs playbook.

FHP is hoping to become back-to-back champs in this years American Association of State Troopers ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ competition, after winning the last contest in 2023.

FHP’s winning photo in 2023:

This year, the Florida Highway Patrol, with help from Space Florida, United Launch Alliance, and the National Reconnaissance Office, changed the theme of their photo.

“FHP is excited to participate in the AAST ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ competition and we look forward to seeing what the other states have to offer,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “This year, our cruiser pays tribute to the legendary Delta IV Heavy rocket while showcasing our commitment to public safety and service. We encourage everyone to support us by casting their vote and helping us defend our title as the best-looking cruiser in the nation.”

FHP’s 2024 “Best Looking Cruiser” photo:

FHP said this years photo highlights the tradition of the black and tan cruisers, while paying tribute to the Delta IV Heavy rocket, that has played a major role in space exploration history. The Delta IV Heavy rocket was discontinued early this year, after it’s final launch from Cape Canaveral on April 9th.

There is only 14 days to vote, as the competition runs from July 15th to July 29th.

To vote for FHP, click here.

