Hurricane Idalia: Tolls suspended along Florida’s west coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that tolls along Florida’s west coast will be suspended due to Hurricane Idalia.
Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will suspend tolls beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday and reinstate them on Sept. 5 at noon.
Tolls suspended include:
Hillsborough County
- I-4 Connector
- Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618)
- Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589)
- Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)
Citrus, Hernando & Pasco counties
- Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)
Lake and Sumter counties & portions of Orange County
- Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4)
Pinellas County
- Pinellas Bayway (S.R. 679)
- Sunshine Skyway Bridge (U.S. 19)
