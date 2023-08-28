Tropical Storm Idalia: County-by-county guide to shelter locations in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Counties across Central Florida are opening or considering opening shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.
See a list of shelters available county-by-county below. This story will be updated as new information is announced.
Marion County
Special Needs Shelter: The special needs shelter will open Monday at 5 p.m.
- West Port High School: 3733 SW 80th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34481
General Population Shelters: The following shelters will open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at 8 a.m.
- Lake Weir High School: 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL 34472 (Pet friendly)
- Vanguard High School: 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL 34475 (Pet friendly)
- Forest High School: 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL 34480
- Horizon Academy: 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL 34473
- North Marion Middle School: 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL 32113
Sumter County
No information at this time.
Lake County
No information at this time.
Polk County
No information at this time.
Orange County
No information at this time.
Osceola County
No information at this time.
Seminole County
No information at this time.
Volusia County
No information at this time.
Flagler County
No information at this time.
Brevard County
No information at this time.
