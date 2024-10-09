Tracking Milton: These counties have announced curfews

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton passes through Florida, some counties have announced curfews on Wednesday.

Flagler County

Effective Wednesday, Oct. 9th, from 7 p.m. to Thursday, Oct. 10th, 7:30 a.m. and repeat nightly until rescinded.

Osceola County

Effective Wednesday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m. until Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

Volusia County

Effective Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. until Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8 a.m.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton remains a powerful Category 4 storm

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group