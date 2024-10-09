Tracking Milton: These counties have announced curfews

Tracking Milton

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton passes through Florida, some counties have announced curfews on Wednesday.

Flagler County

Effective Wednesday, Oct. 9th, from 7 p.m. to Thursday, Oct. 10th, 7:30 a.m. and repeat nightly until rescinded.

Osceola County

Effective Wednesday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m. until Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

Volusia County

Effective Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. until Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8 a.m.

