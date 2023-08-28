Tracking Idalia: Where you can pick up sandbags in Central Florida this week

Video: Tracking Idalia: Where you can pick up sandbags in Central Florida As Idalia approaches Central Florida and is expected to strengthen, communities ask residents to be prepared. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Idalia approaches Central Florida and is expected to strengthen, communities ask residents to be prepared.

Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts.

Osceola County

At this time, Osceola County officials said they will not open any sandbag locations based on the current course of the storm. Local government will provide residents with more information as needed.

The county checked stormwater control structures and said it would monitor areas hardest hit by flooding during Hurricane Ian last year.

Seminole County

Altamonte Springs

There will be two pickup locations in Altamonte Springs on Monday while supplies last.

Those locations will be in Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive, and Westmonte Recreation Center, 624 Bills Lane.

Both will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Each household is limited to 15 bags. While the location does not provide shovels, park rangers will be there from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help.

Oviedo

The City of Oviedo announced it would open a sandbag location at the Public Works Facility starting Monday, Aug. 28.

Officials recommend entering and exiting the location off of Evans because the entrance and exit leading to Lockwood will be closed for operations.

Staff will assist residents in using a new sandbag-filling machine.

The location will open at 7 a.m.

Sanford

The City of Sanford will offer sandbags for residents to prepare for the storm’s possible impacts.

Starting Sunday, there will be empty bags and sand at 800 W. Fulton Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People will need to bring their own shovels and gloves.

Volusia County

Daytona Beach

The city of Daytona Beach will offer sandbags to residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday.

Sandbags can be filled at Bethune Point Park, 11 Bellevue Avenue.

Officials said there is no charge for sandbags, however, there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle.

If demand and conditions warrant, sandbag operations will be extended to Tuesday.

DeLand

The city of DeLand will open a sandbag location ahead of possible storm impacts.

The site will be in the parking lot south of Melching Field on 601 South Woodland Boulevard, at the corner of East Hubbard Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard.

It will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and hours to be determined on Tuesday.

Bring a shovel and ID for proof of residency.

There will be a limit of 10 bags per residence.

