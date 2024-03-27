Today only: This popular chicken joint is offering a BOGO on tenders, boneless wings

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — PDQ Chicken is celebrating the launch of sauced tenders and boneless wings with a 2-for-1 deal.

Foodies can buy any sauced tender or boneless wing combo meal and get one of equal value for free.

Customers must use the secret code “madness” at checkout to receive the deal.

The BOGO deal is available in stores or directly through PDQ online.

The deal can be used on 3-piece, 4-piece and 5-piece tender meals, or 8-piece and 12-piece boneless wing meals.

PDQ said the offer does not apply to grilled or spicy chicken ‘tossed in sauce’.

The BOGO deal is also not valid at arenas, stadiums or airport locations.


Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

