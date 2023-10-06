Things To Do: Plenty going on this weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — If you need plans this weekend, we got you covered. Time to enjoy that cool weather headed our way.
Below are things to do this weekend in Central Florida:
- Celebrate Pirate Night tonight wearing all your pirate gear at Cocktails & Screams off W Pine Street. Doors open at 7 p.m.
- Comedian and Actor Ken Jeong comes to Hard Rock Live tonight at Universal Orlando. The show starts at 8pm.
- Boo at the Zoo beings at the Brevard Zoo this Saturday and continue through October 29th. The event is from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Orlando City SC takes on New England Revolution at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando this Saturday at 7:30pm
- Spooky Fall Experience by Marriot Village Orlando will taka place at the Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista and continues until Halloween.
- Celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the Kissimmee Ford Taste of Latino Festival, this Sunday in Kissimmee, at the Plaza Del Sol from 12 - 5 p.m.
