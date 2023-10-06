Things To Do: Plenty going on this weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — If you need plans this weekend, we got you covered. Time to enjoy that cool weather headed our way.

Below are things to do this weekend in Central Florida:

Celebrate Pirate Night tonight wearing all your pirate gear at Cocktails & Screams off W Pine Street. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cocktails and Screams

Comedian and Actor Ken Jeong comes to Hard Rock Live tonight at Universal Orlando. The show starts at 8pm.

Boo at the Zoo beings at the Brevard Zoo this Saturday and continue through October 29th. The event is from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Orlando City SC takes on New England Revolution at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando this Saturday at 7:30pm

Orlando City SC takes on New England Revolution

Spooky Fall Experience by Marriot Village Orlando will taka place at the Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista and continues until Halloween.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the Kissimmee Ford Taste of Latino Festival, this Sunday in Kissimmee, at the Plaza Del Sol from 12 - 5 p.m.

