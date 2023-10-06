Things To Do: Plenty going on this weekend in Central Florida

Plenty to do this weekend in Central Florida!

Orlando skyline Lake Eola in downtown Orlando, Florida. (Nick Papantonis)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — If you need plans this weekend, we got you covered. Time to enjoy that cool weather headed our way.

Below are things to do this weekend in Central Florida:

  • Celebrate Pirate Night tonight wearing all your pirate gear at Cocktails & Screams off W Pine Street. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cocktails and Screams

  • Comedian and Actor Ken Jeong comes to Hard Rock Live tonight at Universal Orlando. The show starts at 8pm.

Image courtesy: Hard Rock Live Orlando

  • Boo at the Zoo beings at the Brevard Zoo this Saturday and continue through October 29th. The event is from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

image courtesy: Brevard Zoo

  • Orlando City SC takes on New England Revolution at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando this Saturday at 7:30pm

Image Courtesy: Marriott Village Orlando

Image Courtesy: Marriott Village Orlando

Image Courtesy: Taste of Latino


