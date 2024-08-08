Things to do: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween, AquaGlow, Classic Albums Live & more this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Plenty to do this weekend in Central Florida.
On Friday, August 9th, Classic Albums Live: The Beatles Abbey Road is performed at Hard Rock Cafe & Live Orlando from 8 to 10 p.m.
On Friday, August 9th, and Saturday, August 10th, it’s your last chance to enjoy AquaGlow at Aquatica Orlando from 8 to 11 p.m.
On Friday, August 9th, through Halloween, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.
On Saturday, August 10th, enjoy the ‘Before It Melts’ Grand Opening Party at the Lake Nona Town Center from 12 to 4 p.m.
On Saturday, August 10th, enjoy Bands, Brews & BBQ at Seaworld Orlando during park hours.
On Saturday, August 10th, Lake Nona Live: Summer Nights continues from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Nona Town Center.
On Saturday, August 10th, Share-A-Title Book Club goes on at the Maitland Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
