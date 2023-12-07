Things to do: Holiday season wraps itself around Central Florida

Orlando, FL — Get into the festive fun this weekend in Central Florida as there is much to do.

On Friday, December 8th, go watch a free holiday movie at Lake Eola Park: The Polar Express starting at 7pm.

Lake Eola Christmas tree lighting Lake Eola's Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place Friday.

Beginning on Friday, December 8th, through December 24th the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts presents the Orlando Ballet in “The Nutcracker.” Times vary by date, ticket purchase needed for entry.

Image Courtesy: Orlando Ballet

On Saturday, December 9th, Holiday Pops will be performed by the Orlando Philharmonic at the Apopka Amphitheater starting at 6pm. The event is free.

Image Courtesy: City of Apopka

On Saturday, December 9th, the 2023 Violectric Holiday Show will go on at the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola. The event begins at 7pm and is free.

Lake Eola Park Walt Disney Amphitheater (City of Orlando)

On Saturday, December 9th, Gatorland’s “Holiday Ho Ho Ho-down” continues and goes on through December 17th. Event is included with park admission during park hours.

Image Courtesy: Gatorland

On Saturday, December 9th the Orlando Solar Bears take on the Atlanta Gladiators at the Amway Center with game time at 7pm.

The Orlando Solar Bears team logo on the ice.

On Sunday, December 10th, SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon Heavy Rocket. Get a great viewing of the launch at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Time of the launch is TBD.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

