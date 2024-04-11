Things to do: Florida Film Fest, Brews Around the Zoo, Motor Madness & more happening this weekend

Florida Film Fest, Brews Around the Zoo, Motor Madness & more happening this weekend in Central Florida.

Brews Around the Zoo Brews Around the Zoo returns to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. (Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens/Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk and Leo Vargas, WDBO

Orlando, FL — An action packed weekend ahead in Central Florida.

On Friday, April 12th, through Sunday, April 21st, the Florida Film Festival goes on at the Enzian Theater.

Florida Film Festival The Florida Film Festival has officially kicked off. (Matt Milano)

On Saturday, April 13th, enjoy Brews Around the Zoo at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens from 5 to 9 p.m.

Brews Around the Zoo Brews Around the Zoo returns to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. (Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens/Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens)

On, Saturday, April 13th, & Sunday, April 14th, the Central Florida Home Expo goes on at the Orange County Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(Ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday)

Orange County Convention Center (WFTV.com News Staff)

On Saturday, April 13th, help the efforts of Earth Day Community Cleanup in downtown Orlando from 9 to 11 a.m.

To RSVP, click here.

Earth Day Earth Day (WHBQ)

On Saturday, April 13th, Motor Madness by the Orlando Car Club goes on at Camping World Stadium from 1 to 6 p.m.

Image Courtesy: Orlando Car Club Motor Madness (Image Courtesy: Orlando Car Club)

On Saturday, April 13th, the 4th annual Autism Awareness Car Show goes on at Promenade at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee from 3 to 8 p.m.

Image courtesy: Promenade at Sunset Walk

On Sunday, April 14th, the Orlando Magic play their regular season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Kia Center.

Game-time is 6 p.m.

Orlando Magic Orlando Magic team on court at the Kia Center. (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!