Things to do: Final weekend in January offers plenty to do in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — On Friday, January 26th, Bowling for Soup: Lovin’ the Sun tour will perform at the Hard Rock Cafe & Live Orlando at 8pm.

Image Courtesy: Hard Rock Cafe Image Courtesy: Hard Rock Cafe (Image Courtesy: Hard Rock Cafe)

On Friday, January 26th, the Orlando Valkyrie’s professional women’s volleyball team will play their home opener at Addition Financial Arena at 7pm. Get tickets here.

The Orlando Valkyries opened training camp on Thursday. The Orlando Valkyries opened training camp on Thursday.

On Friday, January 26th, Winter Park Wine & Jazz will go on at the Winter Park Events Center starting at 6pm.

Image Courtesy: City of Winter Park Image Courtesy: City of Winter Park (Image Courtesy: City of Winter Park)

On Friday, January 26th to Saturday, January 27th, Rock the Universe will go on at Universal Orlando Resort. Times vary by date.

Rock the Universe Rock the Universe returns to Universal Orlando Resort (Universal Orlando Resort)

On Saturday, January 27th, Orlando City soccer will face Flamengo in the FC Series at Inter&Co Stadium at 2pm. Get tickets here.

(WFTV/WFTV)

On Sunday, January 28th, the 11th annual Town of Celebration Marathon & Half-Marathon begins at 7am.

Image Courtesy: Celebration Marathon Image Courtesy: Celebration Marathon (Image Courtesy: Celebration Marathon)

On Sunday January 28th, the Orlando Magic are back in town to face the Phoenix Suns at the Kia Center. Game starts at 6pm. Get tickets here.

Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.

© 2022 Cox Media Group