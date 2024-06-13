Things to do: Card Party 2024, Nashville Night Orlando, The Dad Games & more happening this weekend

Dr. Phillips Center (Dr. Phillips Center)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s an eventful weekend ahead in Central Florida.

On Friday, June 14th, Classic Albums Live: Prince ‘Purple Rain’ is performed at the Hard Rock Cafe & Live Orlando from 8 to 10 p.m.

On Friday, June 14th, through Sunday, June 16th, Card Party 2024 goes on at the Hilton Orlando.

On Friday, June 14th, and Saturday, June 15th, Nashville Night Orlando goes on at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

On Saturday, June 15th, the Juneteenth Festival goes on at Camping World Stadium from 2 to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, June 15th, Orlando City SC clashes against the Los Angeles Football Club at Inter&Co. Stadium.

Game-time is 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 15th, World of Whiskey comes to the Orlando World Center Marriott from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, June 16th, The Dad Games are played at Dave & Busters on International Drive in Orlando from 12 to 2 p.m.

