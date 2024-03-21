Things to do: Art Expo, Wine Wars USA, Magic battle Kings & more this weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — Madness in March with so much to do in Central Florida this weekend.

On Friday, March 22nd, through Sunday, March 24th Uptown Art Expo at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs from

On Friday, March 22nd, through Sunday, March 24th Uptown Art Expo at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs

On Friday, March 22nd, the Orlando Pride will battle Angel City FC at Inter&Co Stadium. Game-time is 8 p.m.

Inter & Co Stadium (WFTV)

On Saturday, March 23rd, the Orlando Caribbean Spring Break Festival goes on at Camping World Stadium at 3 p.m.

Image courtesy: Camping World Stadium Image courtesy: Camping World Stadium (Image courtesy: Camping World Stadium)

On Saturday, March 23rd, Taste of Oviedo returns at the Oviedo Mall from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The event is free.

Image courtesy: Taste of Oviedo Image courtesy: Taste of Oviedo (Image courtesy: Taste of Oviedo)

On Saturday, March 23rd, Wine Wars USA 2024 comes to Lake Eola from 5 - 9 p.m. Tickets available here.

Wine Wars

On Saturday, March 23rd, the Orlando Magic continue their home-stand as they face the Sacramento Kings at the Kia Center. Game-time is 7pm.

Orlando Magic Orlando Magic team on court at the Kia Center. (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

On Sunday, March 24th, the Local Author Festival goes on at the Orlando Public library from 2 - 4 p.m.

(Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

