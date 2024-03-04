Tax rates in Florida rank ninth overall in the U.S., per WalletHub

Orlando, FL — As tax season continues, WalletHub ranks every U.S. state by their tax rates.

In a survey conducted and released by WalletHub, over 3 in 4 Americans are more worried about inflation than taxes. The survey found 72% of Americans think their current tax rate is too high and 28% of people say getting audited is their biggest Tax Day concern.

WalletHub discovered more than 2 in 5 Americans know someone who has cheated on their taxes and 90% of Americans think filing taxes should be free. To read more on the survey, click here.

WalletHub also released its yearly report on the States with the Highest & Lowest Tax Rates.

Florida ranks ninth overall in their report. The Sunshine State ranks first in Income tax (because there is none) and Vehicle Property tax.

See other categories Florida ranked high in below.

Tax Rates in Florida, Overall Rank: 9th

9th – Overall Effective State & Local Tax Rate

– Overall Effective State & Local Tax Rate 1st – Income Tax

– Income Tax 24th – Real-Estate Tax

– Real-Estate Tax 1st – Vehicle Property Tax

See where all states rank below:

To read more, click here.

