Storms struggle to develop as Atlantic hurricane season forecast to ramp up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to track the tropics in the Atlantic as the hurricane season prepares to heat up.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
There are two spots in the Atlantic that have been struggling to develop.
Both storm systems are forecast to keep away from the U.S., even if they do develop.
Read: Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?
If either storm is named, it will be called Emily.
This comes as we are entering the most active time in our hurricane season.
Read: Seminole County prepares for hurricane response and rescue operations
Data shows 85% of named storms happen in August, September and October.
The peak of tropical activity is typically seen on Sept. 10.
Read: ‘Gray Man’ ghost makes appearance before major hurricanes, legend says
Channel 9 will continue to monitor the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group