Storms struggle to develop as Atlantic hurricane season forecast to ramp up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to track the tropics in the Atlantic as the hurricane season prepares to heat up.

There are two spots in the Atlantic that have been struggling to develop.

Both storm systems are forecast to keep away from the U.S., even if they do develop.

If either storm is named, it will be called Emily.

This comes as we are entering the most active time in our hurricane season.

Data shows 85% of named storms happen in August, September and October.

The peak of tropical activity is typically seen on Sept. 10.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

