The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing 15 more Kissimmee Police officers

An internal affairs investigation revealed that several cases involving Kissimmee Police Department officer misconduct over a 9 year span were never reported to the State Attorneys Office.

KPD closed these cases from 2015 to 2023 without reporting them- that includes three police chiefs- who turned a blind eye.





“So, there is no internal oversight through the State Attorney’s office or through FDLE… Then we’re in trouble because obviously this police department is showing systemic failure to identify multiple incidences of unlawful use of force,” says former officer and current criminal defense attorney Jeff Lotter.





These 15 officers, in addition to the 11 officers that were previously under investigation following a use of force controversy, are under review and could be criminally charged and added to the Brady’s list- a list of officers accused of misconduct.

The truth began revealing itself last year when it was discovered that officer Andrew Bossegio used excessive force. The incident was recorded on body cam footage where Bossegio is seen kneeing a man in the face. His punishment was a single day off from work.

Last moth, a grand jury indicted Bossegio on 6 counts of battery, tampering with a witness, official misconduct, and more. The grand jury also asserted that KPD has a cover-up- culture.

This was the start of the investigation of the original 11 officers and former KPD Chief, Betty Holland, who stepped down amidst the scandal.

" That’s not just a slip up. That’s a problem,” says Lotter.









