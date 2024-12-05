UPDATE: St. Cloud High School lockdown lifted After a bomb threat received earlier this week, another in the early morning hours today

Osceola County — UPDATE: 6:55

St. Cloud Police have completed a sweep and found no credible threat

UPDATE: Campus search is now complete, with no threat found. Lockdown to be lifted and the high school will resume normal operations. — St. Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) December 5, 2024

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, they are responding to another bomb threat at St. Cloud High School received by an email threat to a faculty member before classes began today.

Our Officers are responding to another bomb threat received by faculty at St. Cloud High School this morning, which has the campus on lockdown for the second time this week. Updates to follow. — St. Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) December 5, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the morning.

