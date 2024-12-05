UPDATE: St. Cloud High School lockdown lifted

After a bomb threat received earlier this week, another in the early morning hours today

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk and Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

Osceola County — UPDATE: 6:55

St. Cloud Police have completed a sweep and found no credible threat

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, they are responding to another bomb threat at St. Cloud High School received by an email threat to a faculty member before classes began today.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the morning.

