Spooky Season is here! Here’s things to do this weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — Need your Halloween fix this weekend? Here’s all things “Spooky” going on in Central Florida:
- Petrified Forest Scare Trail begins September 29th, every Friday & Saturday in Altamonte Springs until Oct 31st
- Halloween Horror Nights continues at Universal Orlando until November 4th, times and prices vary by date
- Happy Frights and Haunting Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens begins this weekend, times and price vary by date
- Howl-O-Scream at Seaworld Orlando continues Fridays & Saturdays 7pm to midnight until Halloween
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom continues from 7pm to 11pm until November 1st
- Brick-or-Treat at Legoland continues every Saturday during park hours, included with park admission until Oct 29th
If you’re a sports fan:
- Orlando City SC takes one Montreal FC this Saturday September 29th at Exploria Stadium at 7:30pm
Check out WDBO on Instagram, Facebook and X.
© 2022 Cox Media Group