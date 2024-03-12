SpaceX, NASA Dragon capsule carrying Crew-7 team splashes down off the coast of Florida

Pensacola, FL — SpaceX and NASA’s Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew-7 team has successfully splashed down off the coast of Pensacola.

The capsule hit the water at 5:49 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Station Monday morning at 11:20 a.m.

Three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut return to Earth after testing experiments at the International Space Station since August 26th.

Nothing like an early-morning swim.



Technicians have secured the Dragon spacecraft to the recovery ship and hopped clear as it's slowly lifted aboard. pic.twitter.com/UfJAFk7raz — NASA (@NASA) March 12, 2024





