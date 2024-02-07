SpaceX Dragon crew capsule undocks from the International Space Station

NASA illustration of SpaceX Crew Dragon The lower portion of the capsule (known as the trunk) is jettisoned into space prior to re-entry. (NASA)

By Sophia Diaz

After high winds made for delays in undocking, the crew of the Axiom Ax-3 mission is headed back to Earth. The four person all European crew left Earth’s surface Jan. 18.

The SpaceX Dragon crew capsule undocked at 9:20 am Wednesday morning. SpaceX confirmed separation of the capsule at 9:21 am on X. Initial attempts to undock were delayed from Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. According to SpaceX, it will take the crew just under 48 hours to return to Earth’s surface.

The astronauts are expected to splashdown off of Florida’s coast with a targeted time of 8:30 am Friday.

