September 17 is National Voter Registration Day

Orlando, FL — With 48 days remaining until the 2024 Presidential Election, September 17 marks National Voter Registration Day. Started in 2012, the holiday and non-partisan organization has worked with civic partners to register over 5 million people to vote.

As many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote or don’t know if they are registered. Be part of the solution and get your community #VoteReady today on #NationalVoterRegistrationDay https://t.co/sw6iSg6gvI pic.twitter.com/xjtW7tDAsz — National Voter Registration Day (@NatlVoterRegDay) September 17, 2024

Voter registrations and any updates must be received by the Supervisor of Elections 29 days before the election in the state of Florida. That would be October 7 for this coming presidential election.

To complete your registration or verify your information. Check the WDBO Voter Guide.

