Self-service security screening? TSA tests new pilot program

TSA at PBIA TSA employees scan baggage at the entrance of concourse A at PBIA. (Allen Eyestone)

The Transportation Security Administration will soon debut a part of the Screening at Speed program at Harry Reid International Airport. The system will allow some passengers to handle their own security screening in separate security lines.

A pilot program for a new self-screening system is coming to Harry Reid International Airport in January. https://t.co/iRbZ6ffX6x — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) December 12, 2023

Passengers at the Las Vegas airport will be the first to experience the program. The self-service checkpoint will be a part of the airport’s Innovation Checkpoint. Passengers that have already joined the TSA pre-check program will be permitted to try out the self-screening option.

One potential model for the self-screening tech from Marietta-based company Vanderlande Industries was tested and checked by TSA agents at a facility located at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Vanderlande’s model, the PAX MX2, would allow bags to be screened on a conveyer belt with instructions on a monitor, and would give passengers the ability to contact a TSO for assistance.

Testing for the self-service technology starts in January of 2024. Though testing starts in Las Vegas, there’s a chance the program could head to major airports.





© 2022 Cox Media Group