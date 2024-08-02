See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

Sandbags

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — As things heat up in the tropics, governments in Central Florida are helping residents prepare for any potential impacts from a storm.

Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts.

Osceola County

Kissimmee

Osceola Heritage Park

1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee

  • 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3

Seminole County

Seminole County is opening sandbag operations on Friday, Aug. 2, for residents to prepare for heavy rain this weekend.

Empty bags and sand will be available.

Residents should bring their own shovels and someone to help them with filling and loading.

The county will operate at this location:

Boombah Sports Complex

  • 3450 E Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford
  • From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2

Altamonte Springs

Eastmonte Park

  • 830 Magnolia Dr, Altamonte Springs
  • Open Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.
  • Self-service, park rangers are on site to help

Westmonte Recreation Center

  • 624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs
  • Open Friday, Aug. 2–Sunday, Aug. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.
  • Self-service, park rangers are on site to help
Oviedo

City Public Works Yard

  • 1725 Evans Street, Oviedo
  • 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3
  • 10 free sandbags per household
  • Self-service, bring a shovel
  • Entrance and Exit on Evans Street off CR-419.

Sanford

Sanford Public Works

  • 800 Fulton Street, Sanford
  • 8 a.m.–7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2
  • Unstaffed, self-service

Winter Springs

Central Winds Park

  • 1000 Central Winds Dr, Winter Springs
  • 8 a.m.–7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2
  • Unstaffed, self-service

Volusia County

Deltona

Festival Park

  • 191 Howland Boulevard Deltona, FL 32738
  • Date - Friday, August 2, 2024
  • 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2

City will provide:

  • 10 free sandbags per household
  • Sand

*Residents are encouraged to bring shovels and, if possible, a helper to assist.

Check back to this story for updates.

