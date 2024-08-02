See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As things heat up in the tropics, governments in Central Florida are helping residents prepare for any potential impacts from a storm.

Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts.

Osceola County

Kissimmee

Osceola Heritage Park

1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3

Seminole County

Seminole County is opening sandbag operations on Friday, Aug. 2, for residents to prepare for heavy rain this weekend.

Empty bags and sand will be available.

Residents should bring their own shovels and someone to help them with filling and loading.

The county will operate at this location:

Boombah Sports Complex

3450 E Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2

Altamonte Springs

Eastmonte Park

830 Magnolia Dr, Altamonte Springs

Open Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.

Self-service, park rangers are on site to help

Westmonte Recreation Center

624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs

Open Friday, Aug. 2–Sunday, Aug. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.

Self-service, park rangers are on site to help

Oviedo

City Public Works Yard

1725 Evans Street, Oviedo

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3

10 free sandbags per household

Self-service, bring a shovel

Entrance and Exit on Evans Street off CR-419.

Sanford

Sanford Public Works

800 Fulton Street, Sanford

8 a.m.–7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2

Unstaffed, self-service

Winter Springs

Central Winds Park

1000 Central Winds Dr, Winter Springs

8 a.m.–7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2

Unstaffed, self-service

Volusia County

Deltona

Festival Park

191 Howland Boulevard Deltona, FL 32738

Date - Friday, August 2, 2024

12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2

City will provide:

10 free sandbags per household

Sand

*Residents are encouraged to bring shovels and, if possible, a helper to assist.

Check back to this story for updates.

