SeaWorld Orlando reveals brand new “Penguin Trek” family launch coaster

Penguin Trek SeaWorld Orlando announced its newest family-friendly coaster on Thursday and it’s taking you straight into the Antarctic wilderness. (SeaWorld Orlando)

ORLANDO, FL — Penguin Trek is the first new attraction at SeaWorld Orlando since last year’s launch of Pipeline: The Surf Coaster Experience.

Coming in the Spring of 2024, Penguin Trek takes riders on a race through an unforgettable family launch coaster adventure through the breathtaking wilderness of Antarctica. Riders board the attraction’s snowmobile designed cars, facing speeds of up to 43 miles per hour, while enjoying twists, turns and narrowly escaping the crumbling hazards of an icy cavern across an impressive 3,020-foot track.

See Video Below:

Prepare for Penguin Trek, an unforgettable family launch coaster adventure through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica, coming spring 2024 🐧



Become an Annual Pass Member today to be among the first to ride in 2024! Learn more: https://t.co/k7FIoC2s29 #PenguinTrek pic.twitter.com/OnrOD8Ukd6 — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) October 26, 2023

The “ice-ing” on the cake comes at the end of this attraction when riders discover SeaWorld’s live penguin habitat filled with the “tuxedo-like” adorableness that only a penguin can offer.

Already known as the “Coaster Capital” of Orlando, SeaWorld.com further describes this newest addition to the theme park as an indoor/outdoor family ride with a height requirement of just 42″.

SeaWorld Pass Members are invited to be among the first to ride Penguin Trek in the Spring of 2024.

WDBO will keep roller coaster enthusiasts up to date on the latest news.









© 2022 Cox Media Group