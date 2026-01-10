SeaWorld Orlando offers free beer to guests in a New Year promotion SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating the New Year with a free beer promotion for guests.

SeaWorld Orlando offers free beer to guests in New Year promotion

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating the New Year with a promotion offering a free beer to guests.

The free drink is offered from Jan. 9 to Jan 31 to guests aged 21 and older.

Guests can enjoy one complimentary 7-ounce beer per visit at the Waterway Grill Patio.

The offer is valid daily from noon until one hour before the park closes, inviting guests to take a break while experiencing the park’s attractions.

To learn more details about the free beer promotion and to purchase tickets, guests are encouraged to visit SeaWorld Orlando’s official website.

