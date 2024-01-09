Schools impacted by threat of severe weather in Central Florida; keep tabs on your district

Severe weather causes closure of some Central Florida schools, find out if your county is impacted

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida school districts and universities have announced closures and canceled events because of Tuesday’s severe weather forecast.

Check below to see if your county is affected:

Marion County

Marion County Public Schools said its schools will be closed Tuesday.

The College of Central Florida said all of its campuses will be closed Tuesday. Online classes and other scheduled activities have been canceled.

Volusia County

All Volusia County Schools after-school extracurricular and athletic activities have been canceled today, Jan. 9, as a result of the inclement weather expected late afternoon and evening.

Extended Day Enrichment Programs will operate as usual and will not have any outdoor activities.

The district said it will continue to monitor the weather and will provide an update if there are any further changes to normal operations.

We… pic.twitter.com/YkMeBF1YTK — Volusia County Schools (@volusiaschools) January 9, 2024

VCS officials said the safety of students, staff and families is their top priority.

Lake County

Lake County Schools plan to have early dismissal on Tuesday. Officials said it will follow the Wednesday early dismissal schedule on Tuesday.

The district will excuse absences for students who stay home because of the weather.

All outdoor after-school activities, games and night-school classes are canceled Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon (Tues, Jan. 9, 2024) in Lake County, particularly in areas on the northern end. We will follow our Wednesday early dismissal schedule. pic.twitter.com/suOw5D0ISU — Lake County Schools (@lakeschools) January 8, 2024

Out of an abundance of caution due to severe weather forecast for the area, Lake-Sumter State College will close all campuses beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9. All classes, sports, and activities planned after that time will not occur.

This closure will impact LSSC campuses in Clermont, Four Corners, Leesburg, and Sumterville. During this time there will be no access to any facilities on LSSC campuses.

Students in afternoon and evening classes should look for additional information sent from their course instructors.

The College will plan to reopen on Wednesday, January 10. Any additional updates will be sent by the LSSC Alert system, email and social media.

Osceola County

The School District of Osceola County said Monday afternoon that all of Tuesday’s after-school athletic events and extracurricular activities have been canceled. Extended Day and the 21st Century program will run as normal Tuesday afternoon.

Out of an abundance of caution due to anticipated severe weather, after-school athletic events and extracurricular activities at all schools have been cancelled for Tuesday, Jan. 9th. Please note that Extended Day and the 21st Century program will run as normal tomorrow afternoon pic.twitter.com/AmI3kTMiWf — Osceola Schools (@Osceolaschools) January 8, 2024

Flagler County

Flagler County Schools has canceled all after-school activities, including athletic events. Schools will observe regular classroom hours and release at their regularly scheduled time.

The district said the G.W. Carver Center and the Flagler County Youth Center will observe their regular hours of operation. Extended Day will also operate under normal hours.

Orange County

All after-school activities with the exception of Extended Day programs in OCPS will be canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 9, due to inclement weather in the forecast. District officials said parents and students may get additional communication from their schools Tuesday if delayed dismissal procedures are necessary.

All after-school activities with the exception of Extended Day programs in OCPS will be canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 9, due to inclement weather in the forecast. You may get additional communication from your school tomorrow if delayed dismissal procedures are necessary. — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) January 9, 2024

Seminole County

All SCPS athletics and afterschool activities are canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 9th due to the potential for hazardous weather. Kidzone and 21st century programs will run as usual.

Please note: All SCPS athletics and afterschool activities are canceled tomorrow, Jan. 9th due to the potential for hazardous weather. Kidzone and 21st century programs will run as usual. — SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) January 9, 2024

Brevard County

Brevard Public Schools announced that all BPS after-school activities, athletics, and extracurriculars are canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

BPS After School Care will remain open and operate on a normal schedule.

With the expectation that inclement weather could reach Brevard County this afternoon, all BPS after-school activities, athletics, and extracurriculars are canceled for today, January 9, 2024. BPS After School Care will remain open and operate on a normal schedule. pic.twitter.com/zq7GWpBSZ2 — Brevard Schools (@BrevardSchools) January 9, 2024

District officials said they will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as necessary.

