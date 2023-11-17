On the road again: Gas trends for your Thanksgiving road trip

Low: Gasoline customers in a California city briefly had low prices to fill up their low tanks. (Rick Bowmer/Associated Press )





Gas prices in Orlando have typically tracked below the national average, and as of November 17, the current average sits at $2.99 per regular gallon of gas.

This year has seen a steep difference in gas prices leading up busy roads for the holidays, and drivers across Florida can expect to pay about 40 cents less per gallon this year.

According to Triple A, the state average price for a gallon of regular gas sat at $3.51 one year ago.

The price drop comes as so many prepare to hit the roads, and prices aren’t expected to shift too far as we near Thanksgiving.

Gas Buddy predicts the national average for one gallon of regular gas to hit $3.25.





Good news for your Thanksgiving roadtrip: You're going to spend a lot less on gas



A new report from Gasbuddy shows US drivers will save a collective $1.2 billion over the Thanksgiving travel period compared to last year pic.twitter.com/EWhQCAaOtS — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) November 15, 2023

This drop isn’t completely out of the blue, as gas prices typically take a slight dip during the winter months.

The switch to winter blends at gas stations across the country means less additives and cheaper prices.





© 2022 Cox Media Group