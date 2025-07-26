Proposed bear hunt could include areas near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The state of Florida is considering a controversial bear hunt this December, which could include areas north of Orlando.

The proposed hunt, which may take place around the Ocala National Forest, aims to manage bear populations as they coexist with humans. State wildlife officials will discuss the rules for the three-week hunt at their meeting next month, with the possibility of allowing hunters to kill up to 18 bears.

George Warthen, FWC Chief Conservation Officer, stated that regulated bear hunting is another tool for wildlife managers to manage population growth.

Bear hunting has long been a controversial topic. Opponents argue that hunting bears for sport will not address the real problem of humans interacting with wildlife.

