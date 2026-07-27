Osceola County Educator Named Florida’s 2027 Teacher of the Year Harmony Middle School agriculture teacher Kyndall Brown was selected from five finalists and will serve as Florida’s Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education.

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An Osceola County educator has been named Florida’s 2027 Teacher of the Year. The Florida Department of Education announced that Kyndall Brown, an agriculture teacher at Harmony Middle School, earned the statewide honor following a selection process that included five finalists.

Brown teaches agriscience to students in grades 6-8 and impacts more than 200 students each year, according to the department. In addition to developing the school’s agriculture curriculum, she founded a Fishing Club and has partnered with local farms to provide students with hands-on learning opportunities. As Florida’s 2027 Teacher of the Year, Brown will serve for one year as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education, representing educators and advocating for students across the state.

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