Orlando ties for 5th-highest summer temperature in Florida The analysis also listed Orlando’s average humidity at 74.8%

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando tied for the fifth-highest average summer temperature among Florida cities in a new analysis of federal weather data.

The study found Orlando averaged 82.8 degrees during June, July and August from 2020 through 2024. Cape Coral and Pensacola recorded the same average.

Miami ranked first with an average summer temperature of 84.2 degrees, followed by Tampa at 83.5 degrees and North Port at 83.3 degrees.

The analysis also listed Orlando’s average humidity at 74.8%, rainfall at 0.269 inches per day and average wind speed at 6.5 mph.

Researchers said they reviewed hourly observations from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Integrated Surface Database and matched each metropolitan area with a nearby weather station.

Cities were ranked only by average temperature. Humidity, rainfall, wind and sky conditions were included for additional context but did not affect the rankings.

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