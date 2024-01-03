Orlando ranks high among cities to keep your New Year’s resolutions, per WalletHub

Orlando, FL — Want to stick to your New Year’s resolutions?

If you live in Orlando, you have a higher chance to do so than most cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

WalletHub released it’s report on 2024′s Best and Worst Cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions.

According to the report, Orlando is ranked 6th best among 182 cities in the study. WalletHub says, Americans’ top financial resolutions for 2024 are “to save more money” and “to protect your identity.”

Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions in Orlando:

Overall rank for Orlando: 6th

55th – % of Obese Adults

– % of Obese Adults 88th – Access to Exercise Opportunities

– Access to Exercise Opportunities 66th – Avg. Monthly Fitness-Club Fee

– Avg. Monthly Fitness-Club Fee 4th – Job Opportunities

– Job Opportunities 19th – Income Growth

– Income Growth 28th – Binge Drinking

Image Courtesy: WalletHub

Click here to see complete list.

© 2022 Cox Media Group