Orlando ranks among the best cities to celebrate Easter, per WalletHub

Orlando, FL — The City of Orlando ranks among the best cities to celebrate Easter.

According to WalletHub, Orlando ranks 4th out of 100 of the largest cities in the U.S.

READ: Tax rates in Florida rank ninth overall in the U.S., per WalletHub

The finance company, said Americans plan to spend $22 billion on Easter this year.

WalletHub’s report on 2024′s Best Places to Celebrate Easter, compared the 100 largest cities across 11 categories, ranging from candy and chocolate shops per capita to the city’s Christian population.

READ: Florida tops the list for best state to retire in, per WalletHub

Celebrating Easter in Orlando:

Overall Rank: 4th

7th – Churches per Capita

– Churches per Capita 7th – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita

– Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita 1st – Flower & Gift Shops per Capita

– Flower & Gift Shops per Capita 37th – Easter Weather Forecast

To read the full report, click here.













© 2024 Cox Media Group