Orlando Magic waive Jonathan Isaac

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Orlando Magic looks on against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Amway Center on February 07, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have announced they are waiving forward Jonathan Isaac.

Isaac was selected in the first round (sixth overall) in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Isaac has played in 328 career regular-season games, all with the Magic. Issac played in 52 games this past season.

Isaac averaged 6.8 ppg., 4.5 rpg. and 1.19 blkpg. in 18.8 minpg. He also appeared in 17 career NBA playoff outings (eight starts), averaging 5.6 ppg. and 4.4 rpg. in 20.8 minpg. Isaac ranks sixth on Orlando’s all-time blocked shots list with 391.

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