Orlando International Airport adds 4 non-stop routes

Air travelers with two different airlines can now make their way to four different cities in the Midwest.

Southwest will now offer flights to Cincinnati, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Frontier will now offer flights to Green Bay, Wisconsin.





The flights are direct, so no lengthy layovers to make it to your destination. Frontier and Southwest both operate from Terminal A.

