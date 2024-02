The Orlando city council met February 19 and held the first vote on whether or not to continue a ban on new nightclubs in the downtown area.





Orlando bar safety

The original moratorium was enacted in March of 2023 and set to expire 6 months later. After an extension in August of 2023, the ban is now due to expire this March. The councils vote Monday will be followed by a second vote to confirm the extension March 11.





