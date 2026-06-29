Orange County shares list of cool places to beat the heat

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On June 22, Orange County shared an important heat safety notice to help residents stay safe during the hot weather. They also provided information about cool places where people can find relief.
The notice provides helpful information about heat advisories and warnings, along with free transportation options to support residents in staying safe during extremely hot days.
This message is intended to help ensure everyone’s safety and comfort during extremely hot weather.
Orange County Parks and Recreation operates Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Barnett Recreation CenterBithlo Community Park
Goldenrod Recreation CenterMagnolia Park Eco Education CenterMarks Street
Senior Recreation ComplexMeadow Woods Recreation Center (Magic Gym)Orlo
Vista ParkRenaissance Senior Center/South Econ Community ParkSilver Star
Recreation Center (Magic Gym)Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve (8 a.m.- 6 p.m.)
Splashpads – Hours vary by location
Barber ParkBarnett Park/Barnett GymBithlo Community ParkCapehart
ParkDowney ParkDr. P Phillips Community Park
Libraries – Hours vary by location
Alafaya BranchChickasaw BranchEatonville BranchFairview Shores
BranchHiawassee BranchMaitland Public Library*North Orange BranchOrlando
Public LibrarySouth Creek BranchSouth Trail BranchSoutheast
BranchSouthwest BranchWashington Park BranchWest Oaks Branch and
Genealogy CenterWindermere BranchWinter Garden BranchWinter Park Library** Not affiliated with the Orange County Library System
Community Centers - Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Orange Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.)12050 E Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826407-254-9610
Holden Heights Community Center1201 20th St., Orlando, FL 32805407-836-6777
John Bridges Community Center445 W 13th St., Apopka, FL 32703407-254-9449
Maxey Community Center830 Klondike Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787407-254-1970
Multicultural Center7149 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32818407-836-8404
Taft Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.)9450 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32824407-254-1950
Willow Street Community Center6565 Willow St., Zellwood, FL 32798407-254-9430
Homeless Shelters – Hours vary by location
Christian Service CenterCoalition for the Homeless of Central Florida
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