No plans this weekend? WDBO has you covered.

Get the fall vibes brewing during a spooky movie night
At Crescent Park on Friday at 6pm
For more information, click here
If you’re a Swiftie, shake it off this weekend at Taylor Swift Night
At Helena Moderna Riviera on Friday at 6pm
Click here for more enchanted details
Sweat it out for a cause at the Race 2 Cure 5k
At the Oviedo Mall on Saturday at 7:45 am
Click here to learn how you can support the mission
Fun is just a sip away! Enjoy a night filled with beverage tasting at Drinks Along the Drive
At College Park on Saturday from 3-6pm
To purchase tickets, click here
Explore mysteries and take part in hands on history activities this weekend at Sensory Sunday: Eerie Eola
At the History Center in Downtown Orlando on Sunday from Noon- 4pm
Click here for more haunting details
Kick off the start of a new week at the UCF Knights Women’s Soccer game Vs. Oklahoma
At UCF Soccer and Track Complex on Sunday at 12:30pm
Score your tickets by clicking here
Rev your engines all weekend long at the 32nd annual Biketoberfest
At Main St Bridge, Daytona Beach from Thursday- Sunday
Click here to get fast and furious details about Biketoberfest
UCF football battles it tout against Iowa State
At FBC Mortgage Stadium Saturday at 7:30pm
Score a touchdown by getting tickets while you still can. Click Here.
Orlando City Vs. Atlanta United
At Inter & CO Stadium on Saturday at 6pm
Click here for tickets
